Two-bedroom apartments could be priced too high for minimum wage workers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Renters in McLennan County are feeling their pockets get a little lighter these days. The cost of a two-bedroom apartment for a minimum-wage worker can be challenging for some.



Minimum wage workers must work more than 40 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom apartment.

The minimum wage in the US is $7.25.

“If I’m honest, it feels like I have less now than before,” said Kylee Mayhue, a McLennan County resident reflecting on the rising cost of living.



Kylee Mayhue is opening up about how much money she had left after paying for her living space.

"We definitely felt the pressure of things going up, gas and all this stuff, so it just cost a lot to live," said Mayhue.

According to the Texas Homeless Network, in Texas renters need to earn $25.06 per hour for a modest two-bedroom apartment. That makes it challenging for someone working minimum wage, 40 hours a week, to afford monthly rent.

A new report from the Ludwig Institute of Shared Economic Prosperity shows that the gap between what Americans earn and how much they need to earn to achieve a basic standard of living is growing.

Mayhue isn't the only one feeling like her pockets are a little lighter these days.

Another McLennan County resident, Rebecca, who didn't want to go on camera, said she's feels the burn after paying her rent.

"Any extra circular extra—I'm really not able to do that. It's something I would have to save up probably two to three months to get extra things or extra things to do with my kids," said Rebecca.

Chris Meza, a Carbajal Realty realtor, explained our neighborhood situation.

"I believe it's right around the $910 to $920 per month margin. And with the minimum wage here in the state of Texas, it's tough. If you work 40 hours a week, you're probably not going to be able to meet the standard and criteria to rent a place in the median range," said Meza, a realtor for Carbajal Realty.

Mayhue said she has her theory on why rents keep going up.

"More people are coming here, and it's a supply and demand kind of thing. As more people come, I can get more for my property than I did in 2012," said Mayhue.

