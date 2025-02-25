Twin sister magic at Waco High School 'Powerlifting'

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "To have a a twin that does everything that I do it's just like I have a partner for the rest of my life," Shanija Smith said.

Naja and Niya Smith are juniors and part of Waco high's power lifting team, which is preparing for the Regional tournament.

Watch the full story here:

Twin Sister magic at Waco Powerlifting

It's funny to see that it all started with their coach and some Gatorade.

"I was so thirsty like I was tired. It was hot so he said if I give you this Gatorade, you gotta do power lifting next year," Shanija said.

"We always liked it to lift even if it was just going to the weight room like for a regular sport. We are always lifted, and we are always strong. We just never knew that power lifting was a sport," Shaniya Smith said.

These sisters show their twin magic in the weight-lifting room. They also — like all siblings — are very competitive.

"We do everything together. We compete with everything we do with each other. We make sure I can beat this better than you. I can do this better than you," Shanija said.

"My squat technique is better than hers. That's what I can't say. But then, if she's a little better at me than at technique. But I got her on squat," Shaniya said.

Sports can turn strangers into friends, but for sisters, it can also bring them even closer.

"My sister is my world. I wouldn't know what I would do without her. Like there's no words that can explain it," Shaniya said.

"We have two separate lives, and I let her live hers, and she let me live mine, but my sister is my world, literally she's my heart, she's my heart in human form," Shanija said.

The Regional competition is set for Saturday, March 1. Here is the full list of Waco High School athletes that will compete:

Shaniya Smith

Shanija Smith

Unique Bell

Jennifer Martinez

Kalysta Leslie

Isabella Aguilar

Lydia Gilmore

Mikiya Fletcher

Destiney Ward

Delila Torres

Brittany Leija

