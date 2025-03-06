Trump delays Mexico tariffs for 4 weeks amid economic uncertainty

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Trump administration is delaying the implementation of tariffs on most Mexican imports by four weeks, citing economic concerns and ongoing trade discussions.

Originally set to take effect next week, the 25% tariffs will now be postponed until April 2 as officials from both countries continue negotiations. The decision comes amid warnings from business leaders and lawmakers that the tariffs could disrupt supply chains and drive up consumer prices.

According to the AP, on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that he expects his country to be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future.

Trudeau said the broader month-long pause “aligns with some of the conversations we have been having with administration officials.”

The Canadian leader said the Trump administration's move was a “promising sign,” but it also “means that the tariffs remain in place and therefore our response will remain in place.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that these exemptions could last for one month, providing relief to key sectors such as the automotive industry.

This move aims to address concerns from business leaders and lawmakers about potential economic disruptions and price increases resulting from the tariffs.

