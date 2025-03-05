Taking a look at Trump's latest tariffs on the Central Texas tech industry

It's been almost 48 hours since President Trump's latest tariffs went into effect, and 25News' Bobby Poitevint examined how the technology industry—one of the biggest industries with imported products and goods into the United States—is looking now.

Aldo Jefferson’s business of almost nine years — Hardware Junky — in Waco helps build and repair products like computers and laptops. He helps his business partner with cell phones from time to time.

He said that all of his company’s parts and products are imported into the country, mainly from Taiwan.

While Aldo supports President Trump’s goal of supporting American-made products through tariffs on out-of-country imports, he knows those costs will be passed down to customers and said, “Price gets passed down to us, and we do our best to ease the pain on the customer.”

He said they haven’t seen any impact yet from the latest tariffs imposed on China, Canada, and Mexico on Monday.

However, he believes that will likely be felt in three months as the U.S. market's current supply of those imported products moves off the sales floor and newer products start coming into the states, raising the costs of newer products like computers, laptops, and cell phones.

He said, "used products are gonna go up in value.”

According to national news reports, even bigger brands such as Target and Best Buy are warning of price increases as tariffs go into effect.

“I recommend you maintain your device. Take care of it, as best you can," Aldo said.

As the global trade war continues, Tuesday night during his address to Congress, President Trump also announced reciprocal tariffs on other countries effective April 2nd and added, "Whenever they tax us, we’ll tax them."

The President expects this to bring trillions to our economy, and any impacts on the U.S. consumer will be a "little disturbance."

This comes as countries such as China and Canada promise retaliation against the U.S. tariffs that went into effect on Monday.

Follow Bobby on social media!