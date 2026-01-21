Traveling soon? Not having a REAL ID could cost you $45

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Starting Feb. 1, passengers who arrive at airport security checkpoints without a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification may face delays – and now, a fee.

The Transportation Security Administration is rolling out a new system called TSA ConfirmID, an alternative identity verification process for travelers who do not have proper identification. While those passengers will still be allowed to fly, the option will come with a $45 charge.

“Before, the taxpayers paid for it, if you didn't have an ID. Now we're just putting it back to the traveler, and that's why we're charging a $45 fee,” Dave Fitz, a spokesperson for the TSA, said. “We're charged to make sure that when passengers get on an aircraft that they know that they're safe, that their carry-on items, their checked baggage, and who they are, who they say they are is really them. So we take that charge very seriously. We have a saying at TSA: Not on our watch.”

TSA officials said the fee is meant to cover the extra screening required and to prevent delays for travelers who already have proper identification. The alternative screening process could take up to 30 minutes, and passengers who do not pay in advance risk missing their flights.

Instead of paying the fee, TSA says the best option is still obtaining a REAL ID — but time is running out.

A REAL ID is a federally compliant form of identification marked with a star at the top of a driver’s license. It will soon be required for domestic air travel.

Fitz said most travelers are already complying but encouraged people not to wait until the last minute.

“The most important thing is that in Texas, we're seeing over 94%, and nationally, 94% of passengers are complying every day. We see a little bit higher in Texas, but we don't want people to let their guards down. Just before you get to the airport, make sure you have your ID with you. Make sure it's real ID,” Fitz said.

TSA recommends travelers check with the Texas Department of Public Safety, to get a REAL ID. Waiting too long could result in delays, missed flights, or additional fees.

