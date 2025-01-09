Travelers navigate icy I-35 with caution as winter weather hits

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — "I'm expecting slushy conditions and not bad until tonight," traveler Edmond Curtis said.

Edmond Curtis is one of many travelers hopping on I-35 and heading to Forth Worth despite icy roads.

He said caution is first and foremost.

"Absolutely slow to 15-20 MPH the speed car limit, don't get on anyone's bumper. Leave 10 car lengths where you can and just take your time," Curtis said.

He's not the only one hitting the roads despite the arrival of winter weather.

This includes Paden Cashion and a buddy who is also heading to Dallas.

"Everything but a scrapper. We bought some clothes and then a 4-wheel drive car but no scrapper. We might need gift cards or something. I didn't think of that," traveler Paden Cashion said.

Curtis said he left Forth Worth Thursday morning.

"It was sleeting this morning at 6:30—starting to hit the road, but nothing freezing yet, I'm assuming because of the brine they put down," Curtis said.

Even with the sleet, Cashion said he's confident in his driving skills.

"Oh, I'm a pro, but I've done it like once or twice, but imma a pro," said Cashion.

