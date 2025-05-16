KILLEEN (KXXV) — Residents have been reaching out to 25 News wanting to share their experiences of living at The Forum Apartments in Killeen, where they said their cries for help are going unanswered.

The Forum Apartment’s official website describes their community as comfortable and relaxing with "outstanding customer service," but some residents describe living there as a nightmare.

Melissa Kelley is one of those tenants.

'Trapped by the rats': Killeen apartment complex had 11 code enforcement violations in 2 years

During a walk through of her home, eventually leading to her kitchen pantry she told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint , “As you can see — there’s droppings in here, everyday I find droppings.”

Bobby asked, “these are rat droppings?”

“Yes they are and rat holes that have been filled up with insulation and foam so many times," Melissa said.

She said she’s doing what she can to keep rats out of her home like plugging up holes — where rats come and go out of her kitchen — with hand towels.

Melissa said she started seeing rats and feces over the last year and she’s reported it to her Salvation Army case worker in Bell County. Melissa is part of a re-housing program through the Bell County non-profit.

“I told them I didn’t want to move," Melissa said, “Because moving is no fun. Nobody wants to move.”

She just wants the problem fixed.

“I don’t wanna get bit by a rat. I don’t want my dog to get bit by a rat" she said “It makes me feel disgusted. I can’t do anything about it.”

Melissa added “feeling like I was kinda trapped by the rats.”

But the problems don’t stop there, as one resident said she deals with rats and roaches.

“Occasionally, the apartments have come in and put down one of those glue boards, which is gross and inhumane. I mean, I don’t want the rats, but it’s gross to see them lying there screaming on the glue board," said one resident who wanted to remain anonymous.

"Anytime that we hear that rustling, we have to get the cat and put the cat in there because that cat is the one that takes care of the rats, not the apartment complex," said.

Bobby had to speak with her across the street after being kicked off the property by apartment management on Monday. While we were not able to see the inside of her home, she did provide photos and videos of her experiences living at The Forum Apartments. 25 News independently verified she lived at The Forum Apartments through her driver's license and apartment lease.

She said residents are scared to speak up and added “they have no where to go and they’re just afraid that they’re gonna be retaliated against.”

One neighbor who is not afraid to speak up is Roslyn Billingsley. She was the first resident to blow the whistle and contact us.

“Because nothing has not been done" Roslyn said “We have rats, you should fix it. I don’t want my friends to be getting eaten up, bitten by these rats that could have diseases.”

Through an open records request filed by 25 News, the City of Killeen Code Enforcement reports having had 11 cases at 600 West Hallmark Avenue, where the apartment complex is located.

All of those cases are in the past two years and all for International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC) violations.

On average that’s, almost much a violation every other month.

We have contacted the City of Killeen to learn more about what steps have been taken and what could be done next.

The Salvation Army of Bell County told 25 News Bobby Poitevint they are “no longer” working with The Forum Apartments and are taking steps to relocate two remaining clients they placed there through one of their re-housing programs which includes Melissa.

A spokesperson said on Monday, “Safety comes first.”

25 News has made attempts both in person and via email to get a comment from apartment management over the last week.

We were told corporate leadership would be reaching out, but no word as of yet.

