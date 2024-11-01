Traffic congestion on Hewitt Dr. among projects in 2050 transportation plan

According to the Waco MPO, the Texas Transportation Institute recorded videos at the intersection of FM 1695 (Hewitt Dr) and Panther Way from 1:44 p.m. on December 5, 2023, to 11:44 a.m. on December 7. In these two days, 246 pedestrians and 20 cyclists passed through the intersection.

Adding — on Hewitt Drive, for 2023, the Average Annual Daily Traffic Count near the Sun Valley Dr. intersection was 29,893; near the Old McGregor Road intersection, it was 31,717.

"The overall traffic volume has increased significantly over the last five years, and that's why it is getting increasingly congested," said Mukesh Kumar, Ph. D.

Kumar is the director of the Waco MPO, one of the many local and state leaders and organizations involved in the 2050 transportation plan.

Kumar said, "Of course, what we're expecting to do is recognize that—how can businesses be served the best? How can the children crossing the streets be served the best?"

Among other aspects, they are also looking at the area's residential and public transportation needs.

Mukesh said we are still way out from seeing any potential changes on Hewitt Drive as the plan is still waiting to be finalized.

