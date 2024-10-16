Owner of traditional Waco Mexican restaurant turns dream into reality

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Mexican restaurant Cultura Mia opened in Waco in 2022. Owner Jesus Rodriguez's childhood and mother inspired him to open the business.

The food is created from scratch using traditional cooking methods and fresh ingredients.

"Since I was a little boy, my parents owned restaurants, and I kind of just saw that and envisioned that," Rodriguez said.

What's unique about Cultura Mia, is that they cook everything fresh with raw ingredients to stick to Rodriguez's deeply rooted heritage.

"We're very rooted in the Mexican culture," Jesus said.

"We kind of understand that there are no shortcuts to traditional food. It's hard work. You have to prep a lot, you have to prep fresh — you have to use fresh ingredients."

Each dish is prepared and cooked in small batches to ensure the food is fresh, and never over two days old.

The restaurant has grown so much that Rodriguez now sees regulars.

"As soon as we had company in from out of town, we brought them here," said local regular customer, Jack McKinney.

"It's a little bit different than we have in Waco and in many aspects, and certainly, the Mexican food is different, so my buddy here is eating with us today, and I've been here several times — it doesn't seem to disappoint."

Rodriguez says that the restaurant is his passion and a dream, thanks to cooking being part of his childhood.

The restaurant is located on the outskirts of Waco at 123 North 12th Street.

