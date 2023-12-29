Towing company teams up with Waco Transit for free safe rides on New Years's Eve

CENTRAL TEXAS — As you get ready to ring in the new year with friends, you might plan to have a drink, but if you plan on driving, you could be celebrating the new year behind bars.



DPS is warning party goers to be safe New Year's night.

Waco Transit will be giving rides starting at 6pm and going until 3am New Year’s Day. You can call 254-750-1620 to arrange a ride, or a tow.

Officers in Bosque County are offering a courtesy ride for party goers who may be too drunk to drive home. You can set up the free ride in advance, or call 254-435-2362—not 911.

That’s the sound you could hear if you decide to drink and drive on New Year’s Eve.

“We always say to ourselves, 'I got it, I got it, I only had one drink.' Well was it one drink? How big was it? You know are you really okay? Because if you lose your mental and physical, you’re going to end up in jail because that’s a DWI,” Ryan Howard said.

DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard stresses the importance of having a plan before you go out with your friends.

Use a ride share service, have a designated driver and give someone your keys.

Waco Transit has teamed up with towing company Tow King for the past 20 years.

They are offering drivers a free safe ride and tow home on New Year’s Eve night.

“Anywhere within 15 miles of Waco and we’d much rather get you home safe than have you go to jail or have an accident and hurt yourself or someone else out there,” Gary Hoffman said.

Hoffman also said they’ve seen one too many bad accidents involving drunk driving, and they will do everything in their power to keep the roads safe.

“Multiple times a week it’s a DWI involved accident and so it’s frustrating. It’d be smarter and safer to get a free ride and even on a regular day to call for a tow instead of risking it,” Hoffman said.

Howard said the cost is too great if you make that decision to sit behind the wheel after you’ve had too much to drink.

“You knew you were going out drinking, but now somebody else is having a knock on their door to give them a notification about their child, their loved one, their father, you know somebody being lost because of intoxicated motorist,” Howard said.

Waco Transit will be giving rides starting at 6 p.m and going until 3 a.m. New Year’s Day.

You can call 254-750-1620.

If you’re headed out for a night with friends for the new year in Bosque County, their sheriff’s office is offering their Operation Blue Taxi Program on New Year’s Eve.

Officers are offering a courtesy ride for party-goers who may be too drunk to drive home.

You can set up the free ride in advance, or call 254-435-2362—not 911.

Sergeant Howard also advises drivers to be cautious on the roads, if you see someone who you think might not be driving safely or sober, call the police.