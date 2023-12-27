Local law firm offering free rideshares in Waco for New Years to prevent drunk driving

WACO, Texas — For this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, the Zimmerman Law Firm is offering anyone in Waco reimbursments for Uber, Lyft and cab rides to prevent drunk driving.

"If you decide to go out and drink over the holidays, make the responsible choice and take an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride home and we will reimburse you for the ride home," the law firm said.

Program details include:



Rides must be in Waco, TX

Rides must be taken between 5 pm on the day of the holiday and 10 am the next morning.

You must be of legal drinking age to qualify (21 and over).

Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination.

Limit one reimbursement per household.

A maximum value of $25.00 anywhere within Waco, TX.

The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 50 submissions.

The law firm says to get a reimbursement, participants must mail to their office within 10 business days a copy of their ride receipt and a copy of their photo ID.

The Zimmerman Law Firm office is located at 3501 West Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710.

For more information click here.