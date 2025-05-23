Today in Your Neighborhood: May 23

TEXAS TRAVELING

Nearly 4 million Texans are expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend as TxDOT continues its "Click It or Ticket" campaign with increased law enforcement presence on highways and roads. TxDOT's Memorial Day enforcement campaign means drivers will encounter more officers on highways and roads throughout the weekend, coinciding with one of the year's busiest travel periods.

HARKER HEIGHTS WATER RESTRICTIONS

The holiday weekend also brings significant water restrictions for Harker Heights residents, who are now under Stage 4 of the city's drought contingency plan while county officials make repairs to a major water line. Car washes and splash pads are closed until further notice while repairs to a major water line are completed.

MIDWAY GRADUATION

Meanwhile, Midway High School's Class of 2025 will celebrate graduation at 8 p.m. at Panther Stadium, concluding with a special fireworks display.

