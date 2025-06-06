Today in Your Neighborhood: June 6

SHERIFF GENE HERMES FUNERAL:

Burleson County is honoring the life of Sheriff Gene Hermes today with a funeral service and procession after he passed away from cancer.

The funeral begins at 10 a.m. at the Burleson County Cowboy Church on Highway 36, followed by a procession through the county.

FEED THE NEED KICKS OFF:

Meanwhile, our annual Feed the Need food drive kicks off today, giving community members a chance to donate canned food to neighbors in need.

You can find all participating food pantries in your area by clicking here.

BELL COUNTY: The Salvation Army of Bell County is also marking National Donut Day by highlighting its historical connection to the celebration. During World War I, "Donut Lassies" served these sweet treats to soldiers on the front lines.

Today, first responders can stop by H-E-B or Walmart locations in Bell County to receive free donuts from the organization.

