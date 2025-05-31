Temple Police: Three people injured after gunfire incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning aggravated assault that left three people injured following an incident involving gunfire.

According to a press release, around 3:47 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of E. French Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw multiple people leaving the scene, both on foot and in vehicles. Witnesses reported that a physical altercation occurred when one individual discharged a firearm.

However, no victims were located at the scene.

Police say that shortly after the incident, two people were found at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries believed to be from a physical confrontation.

At approximately 5:40 a.m., a third victim arrived at a nearby urgent care facility with a gunshot wound to the elbow. Their injury is also considered non-life-threatening.

The case remains under investigation and authorities have not released additional details at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or reach out anonymously to Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

