Thorndale residents voice concerns over proposed bitcoin mining company

THORNDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Thorndale signed a resolution against a proposed bitcoin mining company Wednesday after dozens of residents expressed concerns.



Data Factory Austin, a bitcoin company, was eyeing land just outside the City of Thorndale to open a bitcoin mining facility.

But residents fear a facility could impact water supply and landowners and increase noise.

The City of Thorndale is signing a resolution against it to show solidarity with its citizens and send to local and state leaders to prevent construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We can't do this. We can't allow it to happen," Thorndale resident Stephanie Guzman said.

Neighbors in Thorndale are expressing concern over a proposed bitcoin mining facility.

"I don't want to raise my kids and my family in somewhere that these companies are going to come in and abuse our land and resources and have us foot the bill," Braeden Lenz, another resident, said.

The company, Data Factory Austin, was eyeing land along County Road 437.

But the Milam County Judge tells me the project is called off due to lack of permits and being in a floodplain.

Though, the company could still move within the county, and residents fear it could impact water supply and landowners and increase noise.

"I'm nowhere near a climate activist, but these miners are a drain on the earth's resources," Heather Beal, a resident, said.

To learn more about bitcoin mining operations and their impacts in communities, 15ABC reached out to Rockdale's bitcoin company, Riot Platforms — a representative telling us in a statement they've employed 250 people and donated over $700,000 to local organizations.

But the city is signing a resolution against bitcoin mining — the only thing they can do until its within city limits.

"It's really just a resolution to be a good neighbor to show our support that that's not really the type of business that we would like to see in or around Thorndale," City Administrator Ray Miller, Jr. said.

Especially as more concerns flood in.

"What I would like you to think about is what Thorndale will look like five or 10 years, 20 years from now. If things like this go in, we are inviting an industrial economy and like will follow like," Resident Mark Sims said.

