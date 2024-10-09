Thorndale grapples with speeding problem through portable speed radar signs

THORNDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Thorndale Police Department is installing portable speed radar signs to address speeding issues along certain roadways in town.



The signs are currently placed on Sydney Boulevard, North Main and SH 79 at the city limits.

Students frequently cross the roads, raising safety concerns, especially as the city grows.

The signs will be a permanent addition, according to Police Chief Scott Roberson.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Speeding happens quite often along David Hall's road.

"With this being a long, straight way up through here, people like to get on it a little bit. It's time and again, if they're in a hurry," he said.

But he's becoming more concerned as his neighborhood grows —

"It's not a nuisance yet, but with the many families that are moving in here and are planning on moving in here, you know, we really need to watch what's going on with our speed through here," Hall said.

And so is Thorndale Police Chief Scott Roberson.

"I think the existing speed, like coming into town where it's 50, they've been faster than 80 plus mph," Roberson said.

Speeding accounts for a third of all traffic deaths in the state, according to TxDOT, so now, the department is setting up portable radar signs around town.

"We were lucky enough to get with Cameron PD who provided us a sign," he said.

Along SH 79 and on North Main and Sydney streets.

"The signs act as a reminder, you know, for when they start flashing, people will see it and know to slow down," Roberson said.

And even by the schools —

"We've installed some some speed bumps there and stuff, but still people like to zoom up and down through there, and that's a really, really dangerous spot as we've got middle school and high school kids going across the street," Hall said.

Which David thinks is a good idea.

"As the families that move in that are not familiar to Thorndale, this would be a great reminder to them to, 'Hey, you know, slow down,' especially when you see the signs and when you see traffic and, you know, protect our neighborhoods, protect our kids, protect our families," Hall said.

Follow Brieanna on social media!