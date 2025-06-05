'This is not over': 27-mile proposed rail line on hold, not canceled

A proposal for a nearly 27-mile shortline railroad between Burnet and Lampasas counties has officially been put on hold — but the project is not canceled.

Texas Materials Group (TMG), the company behind the proposal, confirmed it had started the environmental review process with the Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Analysis. However, the company never filed a formal petition or permit request with the board.

“At this time, TMG has made the decision to pause development of the proposed shortline railroad between Burnet County and Lampasas to allow for additional assessment and evaluation,” the company said in a statement to 25 News.

An email from the company also clarified that the project was never a formal permit application, despite confusion in the community. The environmental review, now paused, was the first step in the planning process.

Since March, landowners in the area have voiced opposition to the rail project, raising concerns about its potential impact on property, small towns, and the natural environment.

“They [Texas Materials] probably were taken aback by all the push-back they got from not just the landowners and people directly affected, but by everybody around in the communities and rural community and the small cities that would be affected,” said David Love, a landowner directly impacted by the proposed line.

Residents have sent letters, hired attorneys, and even commissioned their own environmental study.

“There’s about 150 letters sent to the Surface Transportation Board,” said landowner Joe Abel. “Myself and 4 or 5 other individuals put up the money to have an environmental study done. We also hired a Washington, D.C., attorney who all he does is deal with the Surface Transportation Board. I think that those two moves contributed – that made Texas Materials have to rethink.”

Now, Love and Abel both caution that the pause may only be temporary.

“There’s still a very strong possibility that they will push ahead and try to get something done,” Abel said.

“I know that this is probably not the end of it and one way or the other they're gonna try to get their way,” Love added.

Still, Love said communities in the Hill Country are closely connected — and united in their efforts to protect local land.

“Burnet and Lampasas sometimes have rivalries — especially in high school sports and things like that — but together we're part of the Hill Country,” he said. “That kind of keeps Lampasas, along with Burnet, Marble Falls, Llano — all of these small communities around — connected that way.”

For now, our communities are watching closely to see if this is really the end or if more is to come.

“We're just going to keep our ear to the ground and listen to what passes by, we're not going to ignore this,” Love said. “I mean, we can't afford to do that… Sit back and be relieved. We have to be alert and attentive and do what we have to do to fight it if it starts up again.”

Meanwhile, Burnet County is facing another land use proposal — this time, a plan for a rock crushing quarry near Inks Lake State Park. A group called “Save Burnet” has contacted local and state leaders in an effort to stop that project as well.

Follow Allison on social media!