The Prayer Bill: A local private school details how prayer can impact students amid the Senate passing SB 11

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — St. Mary's School in West teaches students the foundation of prayer and building a relationship with the Lord.



Prayer is an important part of the private school's daily structure

“That’s one of the reasons that we pray to seek counsel from the Lord and ask for his wisdom," said Principal of St. Mary's School Ericka Sammon.

Sammon is a mother, wife, and a Christian who prays in her personal life. Sammon shares that prayer is a necessary tool for her and for the life of her students.

“There are tons of things that I take to the Lord and say either I’m not strong enough on my own, or Lord I need your guidance and your counsel," said Sammon.

Not all children currently have the opportunity to pray in schools. Over 125 years ago, St. Mary’s School, a catholic school, was created to provide this distinct opportunity for West residents.

Fr. Timothy Vaverek said he hopes that as their students build their relationship with the Lord at school, they continue to seek God in their daily joys and struggles.

“Prayer is the central reality of our daily life. It’s only by staying close to the Lord and being attentive to him that we develop that relationship, and we grow day by day, whether in joy or sorrow," said Fr. Vaverek.

Last week, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 11, the Prayer Bill, which would require public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments and allow districts to provide students with time to pray during school hours. The bill passed with a 23-7 vote.

St. Mary’s is a private school, not public. But Sammon, who for the past 19 years has walked the halls of St. Mary's as the principal, said students are facing many challenges, and prayer can help.

“We’re seeing more and more students who are dealing with issues related to anxiety about general things in life, about school, family, all the things that are going on. Our children are faced with many more challenges than children in previous generations and so I think that prayer is important to that piece as well," said Sammon.

While St. Mary’s students are well grounded in prayer, Sammon said prayer can be an extra layer of protection for children.

“I see [prayer] as a really big strength to be able to honor them with a tool," said Sammon.

