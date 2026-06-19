WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Eddie Cornblum announced his departure from the Panthers on Thursday.

Watch the full story here:

"The most amazing 10 years of my life"; Eddie Cornblum reflects on time at Midway

Cornblum was named the head coach back in 2016. Last season, he led Midway baseball to win the 6A State Championship.

He accepts a new position as the new head coach for Jesuit Dallas. Cornblum tells me about his time with the Panthers and how thankful he is to the staff.

"10 years here have been the most amazing 10 years of my life. It's been really special and I'm looking forward to, you know, something new, but it's hard to say goodbye at the same time," Cornblum said.

"You know, I've had three coaches that worked for me, that played for me. They're dear to my heart, so it's hard to say goodbye and I've never worked for anybody better than Brad Shelton, he's the best," he said.

One chapter ends as the search for a new Midway baseball coach begins.

Follow Shahji on social media!