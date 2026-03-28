WACO, Texas (KXXV) — All eyes on the offense for Baylor football — specifically on quarterback DJ Lagway.

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The Lagway Legacy continues at Baylor football

The Florida transfer committed to the Bears back in January and the memories are flooding in.

"This kind of really started my love for college football, you know, it really started the whole dream of mine to get here at this level, and it's crazy how God works man. Every day I wake up, and it's a blessing because, I'm living in five-year-old, six-year-old me's dreams," Lagway said.

DJ is more than familiar with the Bears. His father, Derek Lagway Sr. was Baylor's running back from 1997-2001. DJ knows this is a full-circle moment.

"It hit me the first day of practice, so it's definitely a blessing to be here. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to get to play ball. His whole message is always have fun, you know, just go out there and have fun...and that's the main thing, when I'm having fun I'm at my best," he said.

Looking at the offense, this is year three for offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. The Bears consistently are in the rankings for top offense in the Big 12. With new players and a new QB, coach Spav tells me that DJ is fitting in easily.

"You can throw a lot at him, you know, like a lot of communication. There is no panic. There's just a lot of poise. He just makes sure that everybody, and if it is screwed up, he knows that he can just live with something. That's just a sign of just a ton of experience," Spavital said.

"You know, just his ability to let me be me, let me play freely, you know, I feel good, kind of feeling like myself again...I know I have a coach that believes in me and wants me to succeed, so I'm excited for that," Lagway said.

We will see this new look Baylor offense in action when the Bears take on Auburn in Atlanta on September 5.

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