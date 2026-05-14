WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor softball makes their way into the NCAA tournament for the 17th time — their fourth in the last six years.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor softball looks to turn things around in NCAA Tournament

"Very excited to be here. It was questionable there at the end playing a lot of tough competition — the kids have been fighting hard for this, one of their goals, and I'm very proud for them most of all," head coach Glenn Moore said.

"You never know when it's going to be your last time stepping on the field, so I feel like just getting to be with them more, it's like bittersweet, honestly," sophomore Sa'Mya Jones said.

One of the standouts about the season is the younger players getting a lot of playing time. The Bears missed the playoffs last season so for some players, it's their first rodeo.

"Learned from Presleigh, I learned from Amber that just there's a lot to expect and it's so fun and it's so exciting. I think I'm just mostly ready for the energy that it brings, you know — Texas is always a fun stadium to play in because it's so packed," sophomore Faith Piper said.

The Bears didn't end the season the way they wanted. With the playoffs starting, the team is more motivated than ever.

"To say that like some of the games were tough losses, I feel like going into this, like we've learned from them instead of just dwell on them, we've learned from them and like going into this like we just want to work 10 times harder and we're read," Jones said.

"We didn't care where we're going, we just wanted to go this year and I think that's a big step for our program to be going in the right direction," Moore said.

Baylor against Wisconsin is set to begin on Friday in Austin at 12:30 p.m.

Follow Shahji on social media!