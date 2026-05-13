WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball approaches the mound for the end of the regular season. A season that has come and gone for the Bears.

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Baylor baseball faces Utah in must win series to end regular season

"I feel like it's been the longest, fastest season. When I think back, it feels like some of these teams that we played — it feels like we played them five months ago, but it does feel short. It feels hard to believe we're already at the end," freshman Brady Janusek said.

The most memorable part of the season goes to Tyce Armstrong — breaking the program's single season home-run record this past weekend.

Armstrong spoke with previous record holder Charley Carter in a historic meeting.

"We just got on a zoom call this morning and it went great, great guy. I'm so glad I got to meet him and talk to him about it," Armstrong said.

"He just asked me about my story and he told me about his story and we just communicated over that and it was, it was a great time," he said.

"I'm excited that Tyce wanted to do it as well, that he respects the program and respects the history of the program enough that, yeah, I want to connect with that guy," head coach Mitch Thompson said.

The Bears have their final series on the road against Utah. A series that has huge Big 12 tournament implications.

"Right now we're tied for ninth and we got something to play for. If we can go win this series and we'll finish ahead of Utah, there's definitely a reason to play. If you're gonna play, you want to win to start with, but when there's other things on the line like that, it gives you, definitely motivation," Thompson said.

"It's all in front of us, you know, it'd be cool for all the older guys to get that experience, get that chance, and as a young guy, I mean — who doesn't want to go play in a regional?" Janusek said.

The first game in the Baylor vs Utah series starts on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

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