'The Humble House': Caldwell family takes on 1924 house renovation, gains thousands of followers

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Caldwell residents and business owners, Taylor and April Locke, along with their children, are turning a century-old, free house into their dream home, gaining traction on social media.



The property was built in 1924 by the Mrnustik family and was offered for free by the Patranella family on Facebook, which sparked the Locke family's journey.

Their transformation of the house has gained widespread attention on social media, racking up nearly 2 million views and 10,000 followers.

They plan to document every stage of the renovation, hoping to finish by the summer of 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It may not look like much right now, but this home proves dreams do come true.

Brieanna Smith The Locke family now owns this 100-year-old home and are currently renovating it. They're hoping to be living in the home in 2025.

"I mean, it is truly an answered prayer," April Locke, one of the new owners said.

— at least for Taylor and April Locke's family.

"We needed the space," Taylor said.

They call it "The Humble House" — a perfect fit considering the home's humble beginnings about 100 years ago.

"It was built by the Mrnustik family, like April said, back in 1924," Taylor said.

It belonged to the same family up until 2012.

Brieanna Smith This home was built in 1924 by the Mrnustik family and occupied until 2012. The home used to sit on top of "Czech Hill" on Shaw Street in Caldwell.

"A local family, the Patranellas, had posted up on the 'Life in Caldwell' Facebook page that there was a free home that they were willing to give away to anybody that could actually have it moved off of the property," he said.

Their journey is getting some buzz on social media, racking up almost two million views and gaining almost 10,000 followers.

Brieanna Smith New owner Taylor Locke shows off living room of home. He says the family plans to preserve some of the original structure like the wooden walls and a few doors.

"It was surprising, you know, we're just a family just doing our thing, and to see that was really exciting for us," April said.

Now, it's time for the hard work.

"I know you have three kids, so, any input from them about the home that you guys are hoping to add in there?," 15ABC asked.

"Some of the ideas that the kids have had include slides. A lot of slides," Taylor said.

"Yeah, rock walls to the attic," April said.

"Rock walls, trap doors, hidden rooms, tunnels," he said.

Brieanna Smith The Locke family takes a look at the renovations of the home. Right now, the family is working on removing old floorboards and adding a new roof to the house.

But whatever they do, they'll make sure to keep us updated.

"We're going to keep posting and share people, the before and the after and the whole process," Taylor said.

"Yep, every step of the way, every idea we have, and every moment our kids share with us out there," April said.

