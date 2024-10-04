The Heights in Robinson to bring more businesses to the city

ROBINSON, Texas (KXXV) — "There's no better time for Robinson as a city than now," Triliji Group’s Jimmy Banks said.

Robinson is heading toward new heights.

Our neighbors can expect to see new business growth in our city at The Heights Professional Park.

Jimmy Banks from the Triliji Group purchased The Heights about three years ago. He lives in Robinson and has seen firsthand the need for more for our community.

"I think it's going to be great for the businesses, for the customers," Robinson resident Ida Doyle said.

"Our goal is to have a nice, professional mixed-use development where people can come and eat and stay and work, and yet conveniently located right here in the middle of our market," Banks said.

Ida Doyle lives in Robinson and tells me she's excited for the growth in The Heights.

"We definitely need new restaurants. And I, for one, love to go to a restaurant. I love to sit down and mingle with family and friends, yes, it'll be a plus for Robinson," Doyle said.

Currently, the area is home to a physical rehab center—which will be expanding next month.

They say the property will have a conference center hotel, new restaurants, a brewery and more.

Banks say this new project will bring in sales and ad valorem tax dollars.

"It affords the city income that the city has not had in the past," Banks said.

The goal is to bring more industry into the city and offer more services to our neighbors—like restaurants and shopping.

The Heights is located one mile from I-35 and Highway 6, right at the entrance to the city.

"It all takes time, but ultimately, it's worth in the end," Banks said.

