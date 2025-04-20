The expense of Easter shopping is up this year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Easter is costly this year. A few of our local neighbors said they're feeling the spike in prices.



The National Retail Federation reports that it costs more this year than last year

Neighbors tell 25 News the cost of everything is up this year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I definitely think it is a lot more expensive this year," said local shopper Abby Wheeler.

Easter 2025 is costing families like Wheeler a lot more to enjoy the Easter Bunny and all that is involved in the holiday.

“Everything, all prices, groceries, cost of living just, everything fluctuating," Wheeler said. "It’s definitely weighing more costly this year, unfortunately."

Wheeler is one of our neighbors doing some last-minute Easter shopping. But she isn’t the only one feeling the spike in prices when it comes to clothes shopping for Easter.

25 News talked to Stephanie Aldridge and her two sons, Hudson and James. Aldridge said it is one of those things where you just have to swipe.

“I think it’s hard to budget right now. I feel like every store and everything are just kinds of crazy so and with busy schedules with baseball and stuff so I’m just here to swipe my card and get what I need to get," said Aldridge.

But some of our neighbors have other things on their minds.

“The Easter bunny coming, and a lot of gifts," said James and Hudson Aldridge.

For all the shoppers who are feeling this expensive of it all here’s why:

The National Retail Federation reports that shoppers will spend close to $200 on average shopping for Easter this year.

“Usually you could spend not very much but this year I feel like you really have to like almost save up to do any holiday really," said Wheeler.

