The economic impact Temple's Tanglefoot Festival is having on the city

The two-day Tanglefoot Festival in Temple is the first for the city, and the impact of the event could go beyond just two days.



The two-day festival brought out country music artists Parker McCollum and Cody Jinks

“It’s an iconic event for us; we’ve never had anything of this size before," said Megan Price, public relations coordinator of the City of Temple.

The City of Temple is gearing up to host the largest event it has ever held, the Tanglefoot Festival.

Music, food, fun, and a feast of visitors, city leaders hope will come to explore and discover, Temple.

“We’re expecting thousands. Even if you’re from Austin, which is only an hour away, you can really look at some of our local businesses downtown. We’re right there. We’ve got some really cool, unique small businesses," Price said.

The city has grown significantly in the past few years, data from World Population Review shows Temple went from a population of over 71,000 people to more than 100,000.

The city has spent $300,000 to host the festival using funds from its motel occupancy tax.

Price said the festival will benefit all taxpayers.

We reached out to a few hotels in Temple. Because of the festival, they're seeing an increase in bookings by between 30% and 50%.

Price said events like Tanglefoot help to introduce tourists to what the temple has to offer.

“We encourage people to spend the night in hotels and also check out the boutiques," said Price.

