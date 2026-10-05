The crime behind creating AI images

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — After covering a recent story at China Spring ISD where a student created AI-generated explicit photos of other students, many parents were left with questions about what happens next. One lawyer said that when something like this happens, parents have more power than they think.

“How far has he distributed this?" said JoDee Neil, a speaker, author, and lawyer.

Jodee Neil is a lawyer and sexual abuse survivor. She said creating AI-generated explicit photos can carry serious consequences.

She goes on to say parents who are impacted by this should keep asking questions.

“All the kids have a right to know if their image was used to make this stuff, and it needs to go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children…it’s a big," said Neil.

China Spring ISD is investigating a report of a student creating AI-generated explicit photos of other students at the high school. Neil said a crime may have been committed.

“Once you take the action actually to effectuate a crime, then that is when the crime has taken place and has transpired. What the law is, especially if we’re talking about a real child, once you take that image of the real child and Photoshop it in Adobe or whatever platform you’re using, a crime has been committed," said Neil.

She said any parent who finds themselves involved in a matter like this should know something.

“Ken Paxton just gave an opinion on this, saying that ISD’s cannot report to their own police departments," said Neil.

25 News reached out to local law enforcement, who confirmed that China Spring ISD is still investigating the case as of the airing of this story.

But Neil said certain matters should be handled by certain departments.

“In an instance where a child has committed a crime, that would go to law enforcement. In this instance, I would recommend local law enforcement escalate that to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force," said Neil.

And here's why.

“Not every duty or police officer is going to be trained on how to properly extract the files or analyze the devices. Some things must be done right in the very, very early days," said Neil.

Neil advises parents to make some hard decisions.

“Parents are not as safe as we have been in the past, but we are not safe anymore to share pictures of our kids on Facebook, Instagram, or any other platform," said Neil.

If you would like resources for your family, click the links below.

If you would like resources for your family, click the links below.

Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children (Children's Advocacy Center), Waco, (254) 752-9330; 24/7 crisis (888) 867-7233; advocacycntr.org

DFPS Abuse Hotline: 1-800-252-5400 or txabusehotline.org

Police / ICAC: ask local police for an ICAC referral (AG 512-936-2516; Dallas 214-671-4200; Houston (713-830-3244).

Outcry Witness, amazon.com/dp/1965766196

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