The cost of Thanksgiving could impact holiday plans for local residents

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — "We feed 523 within our community," The chair of the Kiwanis Club of West Cheryl Mynar said.

Cheryl Myarm, Chair of the Kiwanis Club of West, said that with Thanksgiving approaching, they expect to feed hundreds of people this year.

"To get ready for it, we order about 140lbs of turkey, 120lbs of turkey thighs, and about 100lbs of ham," Mynar said.

For the past 22 years, the organization has provided a free Thanksgiving meal for needy community members. Mynar said local neighbors can order as many plates as they need.

But what does the cost of Thanksgiving look like compared to last year?

25News spent the day at Slovacek's in the West, talking to a few people about their Thanksgiving preps. Virginia Hearn, a local shopper, plans on celebrating this year with her husband, daughter, and extended family.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, consumers like Hearn are expected to pay five percent less for the big feast this year.

Data shows a dinner to serve ten people will cost around $58, a drop from last year.

But even with the price decrease, Hearn said she still feels the economic impact.

"We haven't gotten the ham yet, but I have noticed that food prices have gone up and prices everywhere just in general," Local shopper Virginia Hearn said.

Regarding turkey versus ham, the numbers favor the bird. Turkey is down 16%, while ham is up 5.2%.

What about those sides that we love so much?

Fresh cranberries are 20% less this year, while canned cranberries are 60% more. Sweet potatoes remain relatively flat, with only a 4% cost increase; beer has increased by 5.3%, and wine has only increased by 1.2%.

Mynar said while they depend on donations to provide Thanksgiving dinner, she isn't blind to the fact that a Thanksgiving meal is expensive for other families.

"We know many people who can't afford a meal, and I know some people have lost their jobs. Other people have become disabled or hurt, and they can't work," Mynar said.

