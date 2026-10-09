The City of West has new city leaders

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — On Thursday, during a West City Council meeting, a shift took place, leaving the city with a new mayor, city manager, and new leadership.

Everything that they’ve done, I’ve got confidence that it will be good for our town," said Bryan Anderson, owner of Gerik's Bakery.

Matt Miller was once the mayor pro tem for the City of West, but as of Thursday, his title changed.

“I’ve been on for four years; I was the mayor pro tem. I had done what I felt was what I could do for the city at this given moment," said Mayor Miller.

Now, he’s the new mayor of West. But this wasn’t his plan.

The City of West now has a new mayor, new city manager, and new leadership, which all took place during a special meeting Thursday night.

“So that’s what yesterday’s meeting was about: appointing a new mayor, removing him from a whole other status, and then being able to hire him as city manager- as simple as that," said Mayor Miller.

But Mayor Miller said me somewhere between the lines of changing roles, the community didn’t see it as simple and easy; some viewed the process as leaders withholding information from the public.

He said residents questioned what was going on due to how meetings were held.

“The public has felt that 'hey, you’re having a meeting at noon and it’s to exclude people' and it’s like, no, because there’s a deadline at this point that we have to get this done before we submit it, because there’s a deadline down to the hour of when that’s due," said Mayor Miller.

Some residents like Bryan Anderson believe even with new leadership stepping up overnight, there's hope for the City of West.

“The pieces that are in place, that’s going to happen, and I have full confidence in the new Mayor Pro Tem Cody coming in; I’ve got confidence. Everything that they’ve done, I’ve got confidence that it will be good for our town," said Bryan Anderson, owner of Gerik's Bakery.

Mayor Miller will serve his role until November 2027, and he’s happy a last-minute change of heart made him step up to the plate.

“I felt like there’s a way I can continue to serve in a different capacity than I’ve been serving and still be not only a servant to the city but do some good for the city," said Mayor Miller.

Follow Chantale on social media!