The Butcher's Cellar owners and chefs to open another restaurant

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The Butcher’s Cellar owners are expanding their culinary offerings by opening a new restaurant with Hell’s Kitchen chefs Alejandro Najar and Alyssa Osinga. The latest spot will be located right next to their current location.



The Butcher's Cellar owners are opening another restaurant next to the current location.

Season 21 Hell's Kitchen chefs will create the menu for the spot.

Sports bar is to open in November 2025.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Community, for both of us, is very big,” Executive Chef Alejandro Najar said. “It's because I feel like food and community just go very well together. It just does it naturally and communities are different in each city.”

The Butcher’s Cellar owners are opening a new restaurant with Hell's Kitchen chefs—Alejandro Najar and Alyssa Osinga— located directly beside the current spot.

25 News’ Kadence MaKenna sat down with Najar to see what our neighbors can expect with this new addition.

“It is a different concept. It's not as fine dining and way more casual,” Najar said. “You know, farm to table, southern and bar food.”

The construction crew started the foundation last fall and is finalizing the details of the metal building. Soon, the owners will begin designing the new space, and the chefs will start working on the menu.

“You have locally sourced ingredients. Just talk to me about why that's important to you and how you came to that decision,” MaKenna said.

“Well, it's really important to our two chefs. They're focused on that, as far as the food and everything. So, they get down to the farmers market every week, if not every other week, and source what they can It's been difficult sometimes, because they cannot have the supply we need,” owner Matt Fatheree said.

“I come from many mom-and-pop restaurants, so this is nothing new to me,” Najar said. “That's our main goal is locality as much as possible, building those relationships with local farmers and local vendors.”

The new spot will include a catering kitchen, which will take up about half of the building. While the owners haven't announced the name of the new sports bar yet, they tell me there is still more to come.

“We've got a concept for another one, but it's probably two or three years after this one,” Fatheree said.

Follow Kadence on social media!