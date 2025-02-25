The banning of Texas State lottery would have minimal impact on Bell County schools

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The lottery in the Lonestar State is in the spotlight, with both Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Patrick questioning practices and policies.



An estimated 24% of lottery revenue goes to schools across the state.

Bell County schools say they will see a minimal or no impact if Lottery play is canceled

Public Comment will be held on March 3.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT: "Winner's Corner is a licensed retailer by the lottery commission, and Jackpot, who is my client, is the courier service, and they take the orders and then purchase from Winner's Corner,” The lawyer representing Jackpot on the phone said to LT. Gov Dan Patrick, (R) Texas.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick spoke with the lawyer representing the jackpot after an 83 million dollar ticket was sold in Austin earlier this month.

"Do you not see an issue where the public might lose confidence if the currier service somehow happened at this one location in the entire state of Texas sold an 83 Million dollar winning ticket, and they also owned the location that printed the ticket?" LT. Gov Dan Patrick, (R) Texas, asked the lawyer.

"They brought the ticket on behalf of the individual that won. I do understand the concern," the lawyer said.

The lieutenant governor is so concerned that if couriers and mobile lottery apps aren't banned, he threatens to end the Texas Lottery.

On Monday, the executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission announced the ban, saying couriers buying lottery tickets is against state law.

Since 1997, the lottery has contributed over 34 billion dollars to support more than 1200 schools around Texas, including those in Bell County. That's according to the Texas Lottery website.

Last fiscal year, the commission says it distributed almost two billion dollars—an estimated 24% of lottery revenue to schools nationwide.

However, I contacted several Bell County schools, and they told me there would be almost no direct impact if the lottery were to go away.

"One because they have enough funding already and two because that is not a part of the formula, we will still get the same weighted amount," Dr. Micheal Novonty, with Salado ISD, said.

Their district pays for its operations out of two separate accounts. One for Interest in Sinking is used mainly for bonds, and a second for maintenance and operations, which holds local funds, property taxes, and state funding, including lottery money.

"That's utilities, supplies, its transportation, its salaries, 80% of it is salaries and benefits,” Dr. Micheal Novonty, with Salado ISD, said.

An amendment to the Texas Lottery Commission's rules will be discussed during a meeting on March 4th, allowing for public comment before possible adoption in April.

