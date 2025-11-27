Thanksgiving food prices drop, but many Texas families still feel squeeze

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Many Texas families are heading into Thanksgiving still feeling the strain of inflation, even as new data shows holiday food prices have declined.

“Everyone's concerned about the cost of food right now,” said Gary Joiner, director of communication for the Texas Farm Bureau.

According to Joiner, the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is down about 5% compared to last year. It marks the third consecutive year prices have decreased.

Across the country, staples such as turkey, potatoes, pie crusts, and butter are cheaper than they were during the 2024 holiday season. However, not all items are following the same trend. Fruits and vegetables continue to carry a higher price.

“Those items are kind of volatile… sensitive to other factors outside just the traditional Thanksgiving window,” Joiner said. “About half of the items have increased. Half have decreased.”

While some food prices have fallen, several shoppers told 25 News the relief is not showing up in their carts or on their receipts.

“We’re cutting back on everything, so what we’re going to do this year is just instead of me making chicken and dressing from scratch, I’m going to have to use Stovetop,” one shopper said.

“We cancel out the prices and we get what we can, but the main thing is that we got family coming down and we all will be together,” another shopper said.

Despite the data, many families said they are still working to stretch every dollar this holiday season.

“I think shoppers are looking for deals. They're looking for opportunities to save a dollar where they can and afford more items,” Joiner said. “The cost of food is still very affordable in the United States compared to other Western countries — but we’re all sensitive to inflation, to higher prices at the grocery store. No doubt.”

