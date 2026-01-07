WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco baker is gaining national recognition while keeping her focus close to home.

Raquelle Rivera, owner of Meringue Dreams, is currently ranked fifth in the Greatest Baker national competition. While the contest puts her work on a national stage, Rivera said what matters most is the impact it could have on her community.

'Lots of dreams': Local baker advances to top five in national competition

Rivera said her passion for baking began at a young age.

“What do I need to do to make good things that taste yummy? And I discovered cookbooks,” Rivera said.

She said she grew up in a large family, where baking became a way to bring people together.

“I've had lots of dreams, but really what happened with meringue is that there were certain desserts that intimidated me. I finally was like, ‘Ok, I'm going to just commit a year to making meringue, and I'm going to just keep doing it until I get it,’” Rivera said.

Rivera now owns Meringue Dreams and continues to build her business while competing against bakers from across the country. The Greatest Baker national competition supports the B+ Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research.

Rivera said the cause is personal.

“I have two children of my own and so I know the emotional stress, the financial stress that can come with just taking care of healthy babies, let alone babies and children that are not,” she said.

If she wins, Rivera said the $10,000 prize would help her move into a commercial kitchen, hire additional help and expand her business beyond Central Texas.

She said community support has played a key role in her journey.

“I love Waco, and Waco, I know you love family. This is such a family friendly city. I know that anything close to home, it's close to your home, and to help not just support me, a local entrepreneur and a mama who's trying to make a difference and an impact in our city, but also this amazing organization that is going to truly help families who are suffering,” Rivera said.

Voting for the current round of the competition ends Wednesday night.

