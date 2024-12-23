Texting 911: A vital tool for emergencies in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Recognizing the value of texting 911 when making a call for help is unavailable. Local residents emphasized the importance of this resource in the community.



Text-to-911 has been available in Brazos County since 2016.

Text-to-911 is most commonly used for emergencies, such as those involving people who are deaf or speech-impaired or situations where speaking out loud could compromise safety.

For more information about Text-to-911, clickhere.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Our technology's come so far, and it's I'm so thankful that we have that in this world nowadays to where people can be safe and have more options to let people know or report the crime that comes through or just take care of each other," College Station resident, Eric Ruiz said.

College Station Police responded to a hostage situation at Fox Meadows Apartments -- based solely on a text message tip.

"We can take care of each other nowadays. It's so much simpler than what we did 20 years ago," Ruiz said. "You know, it's crazy."

Texting 911 has been available in Brazos County since 2016 for emergencies when calling for help is impossible.

"I think sometimes when exactly what you said, being vocal about it is going to put you more at risk, having that text option is super viable," College Station resident Andrew Hartweg said.

Emergencies, such as those involving people who are deaf or speech-impaired, or situations where speaking out loud could compromise safety, including domestic violence, home invasions, or abductions.

"If you're worried about your phone making a sound or whatever like it's so quiet it's so simple that we have that access to our emergency personnel and resources that through, you know, four little buttons on the phone, it's amazing," Ruiz said.

It's quick and easy to use.

Simply enter 911 as the recipient and write your message.

Just be aware of some things before clicking send: 911 needs to know your exact location, and remember to use simple language.

"I had forgotten that it was even available for myself going forward, so it's a good reminder if I ever need it too," Hartwig said.