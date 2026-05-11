WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas summer camps are preparing to welcome campers this season after a new agreement with the state eased concerns that some facilities could be forced to shut down over Internet requirements.

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Texas summer camps face off with state over internet mandate

The issue stemmed from new youth camp safety rules passed by Texas lawmakers following the deadly floods in July 2025. Among the requirements is a mandate that camps maintain fiber optic Internet connections along with backup communication systems.

Many rural camps argued the requirement is unrealistic because fiber infrastructure is not available in some parts of Texas.

Nineteen long-standing Texas camps filed a lawsuit, arguing they should not be penalized for a technology gap outside of their control. The camps sought guidance from a state district court in Austin as summer camp season approached.

A new agreement with the state now allows camps to operate during the 2026 season using other forms of emergency communication instead of fiber-optic Internet connections.

According to the camps, many already use safety systems designed for rural areas, including radios, satellite communication options and other emergency communication tools.

Camp leaders said the agreement will allow thousands of children across Texas to continue attending camp this summer while lawmakers work toward a long-term solution.

Lawmakers are expected to revisit the issue during the next legislative session as the state continues balancing camp safety standards with rural infrastructure limitations.

The camps involved in the lawsuit included Camp Longhorn, Camp Champions, Camp Peniel and several other youth camps across Texas.

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