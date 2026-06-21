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Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosts Celebrity golf tournament

Texas Sports Hall of Fame
Shahji Adam
Texas Sports Hall of Fame
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Every year, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosts their celebrity golf tournament.

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Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosts Celebrity golf tournament

The Hall invites teams, fans and sponsors to show support for the organization and play with legendary Central Texas athletes.

For a tournament like this, the celebs are happy to see Waco getting the spotlight.

"Waco is a growing town. It's a lot of great people here. Baylor's got a good athletic program, and there's a nice history to this city also. I always enjoy coming back because the people are all so friendly," former NFL kicker and Texas A&M alumnus, Tony Franklin said.

"I came here probably 20 years ago or whatever and seen it. I wanna bring my kids there one day and see it. I just think it's good for the city, you know, anytime you can get sports and people together, I think it's a good thing," former MLB pitcher for the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, Danny Darwin said.

A charity event that not only brings attention to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, but it also brings these athletes together — getting to make memories.

"A lot of my childhood heroes that I never ever thought I'd have a chance to meet. I've met Bob Lilly and Nolan Ryan and all these guys," Franklin said.

"It's all a big fraternity no matter what your job is. Baseball is the same, and you know, we talk about the time you got a hit off of me or the time you threw one up and in on me, it's just a good time to come here and reminisce old times," Darwin said.

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