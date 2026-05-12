WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas has set a new record for total jobs after strong employment gains in March, continuing to lead the nation in job growth.

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Texas sets record for total jobs as state leads nation in employment growth

The Lone Star State added nearly 47,000 nonfarm jobs in March, pushing the number of jobs added to more than 14 million jobs. According to the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas outpaced the national job growth rate by two-tenths of a percentage point.

Bill Dendy, an economic expert, said the state's tax climate and regulatory environment are key drivers of that growth.

"Individuals love taxes because we don't have a state income tax."

"In addition, we have a pro-business environment. Our regulations are low."

"When you have good growth and you have good profitability, it attracts others."

Texas' unemployment rate remained steady at 4.3 percent in March. Some areas reported even lower rates, including Bryan-College Station at just 3.2 percent.

In McLennan County, Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions says thousands of job opportunities are available across the region. José Palacios, who has spent more than 15 years helping people prepare for the workforce — from building resumes to connecting job seekers with hiring managers — said the region is benefiting from the state's broader momentum.

"Texas is doing fantastic as a whole and that, uh, trickles down to us here in uh in McLennan County in our region for the heart of Texas."

The most recent numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics list Waco's unemployment rate in January and February at 4.2 percent — a slight increase from December's 3.6 percent unemployment rate.

Palacios said the organization's mission is straightforward.

"Our number one goal when somebody walks through our doors is to actually get them their next job."

But while jobs are growing, some Texans are still feeling the pressure of higher costs. Dendy said wage growth has not kept pace with rising expenses for many workers.

"The growth in jobs is positive, and there has been growth in wages. The only challenge for a lot of employees is the growth in wages didn't keep up with the cost of everything that they're buying."

Palacios said anyone looking for work can use Workforce Solutions services for free, with no appointment required.

"If you're looking for work, start exploring the companies that are in our area in the area you live in and find out what it is that they do, what it is that they hire for."

Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions is hosting a Summer Hiring Blitz Job Fair on Friday, May 22. Target occupations for growing and sustainable jobs include careers in healthcare, manufacturing, and computer science industries.

The Texas Labor Market Information Data for April is also scheduled to be released on Friday, May 22.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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