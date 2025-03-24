Texas Senate quickly passes more than half of top 40 priorities

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Senate made significant strides this week, passing over half of the top 40 legislative priorities for the session in a matter of days.

Several passed bills aim to tackle long-standing concerns about the state's education system, particularly efforts to improve teacher pay and provide additional resources to underfunded schools and mental health issues.

While the Senate's actions have been quick and decisive, some more controversial proposals, particularly those related to tax cuts and the expansion of specific social programs, have sparked debate among lawmakers.

More discussions are likely in the next few weeks as Texas lawmakers work to create solutions and implement these proposals with constituents' needs and concerns.

Priority Bills That Already Passed:



Senate Bill 2 – Providing School Choice

Senate Bill 3 – Banning THC in Texas

Senate Bill 4 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $140,000 ($150,000 for Seniors)

Senate Bill 5 – Combatting Dementia and Alzheimer’s – Establishing DPRIT (Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas)

Senate Bill 6 – Increasing Texas’ Electric Grid Reliability

Senate Bill 9 – Reforming Bail – Keeping Violent Criminals Off Our Streets

Senate Bill 10 – Placing the Ten Commandments in School

Senate Bill 11 – Protecting the Freedom to Pray in School

Senate Bill 12 – Establishing a Parental Bill of Rights in Public Education

Senate Bill 13 – Guarding Against Inappropriate Books in Public Schools

Senate Bill 15 – Removing Barriers to Housing Affordability

Senate Bill 17 – Stopping Foreign Adversary Land Grabs

Senate Bill 18 – Stopping Drag Time Story Hour

Senate Bill 19 – Stopping Taxpayer Dollars for Lobbyists

Senate Bill 20 – Stopping AI-Generated Child Pornography

Senate Bill 21 – Establishing the Texas Bitcoin Reserve

Senate Bill 25 – Making Texas Healthy Again

Senate Bill 26 – Increasing Teacher Pay

Senate Bill 28 – Banning Lottery Couriers

Senate Bill 35 – Competing for Quality Roads

Senate Bill 40 – Stopping Taxpayer-Funded Bail

“I look forward to swift action from Speaker Burrows and the Texas House so these vital reforms to strengthen our state can pass and become law.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

