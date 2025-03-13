Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils second round of top 40 priority bills for 2025 session

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the second round of his top 40 priority bills for the 89th regular legislative session, emphasizing the Texas Senate’s swift progress. Patrick highlighted that 10 priority bills have already passed the Senate and moved to the Texas House, covering issues such as school choice, bail reform, teacher pay raises, and combatting AI-generated child pornography.
Patrick expressed optimism about working with House Speaker Burrows and the potential for a productive session. He also introduced the second round of priority bills, Senate Bills 26-40, of which several have already been approved by the Senate.
The following priority bills have already passed the Senate:
- Senate Bill 2 – Providing School Choice
- Senate Bill 4 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $140,000 ($150,000 for Seniors)
- Senate Bill 5 – Combatting Dementia and Alzheimer’s – Establishing DPRIT (Dementia
- Prevention and Research Institute of Texas)
- Senate Bill 9 – Reforming Bail – Keeping Violent Criminals Off Our Streets
- Senate Bill 20 – Stopping AI-Generated Child Pornography
- Senate Bill 21 – Establishing the Texas Bitcoin Reserve
- Senate Bill 25 – Making Texas Healthy Again
- Senate Bill 26 – Increasing Teacher Pay
- Senate Bill 28 – Banning Lottery Couriers
- Senate Bill 40 – Bail Reform
"We are moving rapidly to ensure all these bills, which reflect the will of the conservativemajority of Texans, have ample time to pass the Texas House and arrive at Gov. Abbott’s desk to be signed into law," Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick said. "This session has started out with a hopeful working relationship with Speaker Burrows."
Lt. Gov. Patrick’s Second Round of Priority Bills:
- Senate Bill 26 – Increasing Teacher Pay
- Senate Bill 27 – Establishing a Teacher Bill of Rights
- Senate Bill 28 – Banning Lottery Couriers
- Senate Bill 29 – Incorporate Texas!
- Senate Bill 30 – Curbing Nuclear Verdicts
- Senate Bill 31 – Life of the Mother Act
- Senate Bill 32 – Business Tax Relief
- Senate Bill 33 – Stopping Taxpayer-Funded Abortion Travel
- Senate Bill 34 – Wildfire Response
- Senate Bill 35 – Competing for Quality Roads
- Senate Bill 36 – Establishing a Homeland Security Division within DPS
- Senate Bill 37 – Reforming Faculty Senates
- Senate Bill 38 – Stopping Squatters
- Senate Bill 39 – Protecting Texas Trucking
- Senate Bill 40 – Bail Reform