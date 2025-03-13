Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils second round of top 40 priority bills for 2025 session

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the second round of his top 40 priority bills for the 89th regular legislative session, emphasizing the Texas Senate’s swift progress. Patrick highlighted that 10 priority bills have already passed the Senate and moved to the Texas House, covering issues such as school choice, bail reform, teacher pay raises, and combatting AI-generated child pornography.

Patrick expressed optimism about working with House Speaker Burrows and the potential for a productive session. He also introduced the second round of priority bills, Senate Bills 26-40, of which several have already been approved by the Senate.

The following priority bills have already passed the Senate:



Senate Bill 2 – Providing School Choice

Senate Bill 4 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $140,000 ($150,000 for Seniors)

Senate Bill 5 – Combatting Dementia and Alzheimer’s – Establishing DPRIT (Dementia

Prevention and Research Institute of Texas)

Senate Bill 9 – Reforming Bail – Keeping Violent Criminals Off Our Streets

Senate Bill 20 – Stopping AI-Generated Child Pornography

Senate Bill 21 – Establishing the Texas Bitcoin Reserve

Senate Bill 25 – Making Texas Healthy Again

Senate Bill 26 – Increasing Teacher Pay

Senate Bill 28 – Banning Lottery Couriers

Senate Bill 40 – Bail Reform



"We are moving rapidly to ensure all these bills, which reflect the will of the conservativemajority of Texans, have ample time to pass the Texas House and arrive at Gov. Abbott’s desk to be signed into law," Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick said. "This session has started out with a hopeful working relationship with Speaker Burrows."

Lt. Gov. Patrick’s Second Round of Priority Bills:

