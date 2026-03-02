Texas Senate Primary Election: Paxton draws supporters across party lines at Waco rally

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As Election Day approaches, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton brought his U.S. Senate campaign to Waco on Monday, making a final push to reach voters less than 24 hours before polls open.

Paxton, a Baylor University graduate, told supporters it felt fitting to wrap up this stage of the campaign in Central Texas.

“Just kind of feels like the right way to have the finale, right back in Waco, Texas.”

“I felt like it was time for me to go do something different, whether it was the private sector or run for something else. I looked around – much better than most states that I looked at, except we [Texas] were missing a senator,” Paxton added.

His appearance drew supporters from across the political spectrum, including some voters who do not typically vote Republican.

“I’m a conservative democrat. I mean all those issues: the border, the taxes, anything unconstitutional. If it does not meet constitutional muster, then he is going to fight it,” said McLennan County voter Daniel Belmont.

Another voter, Scott Salmans, said he has known Paxton since their college days.

“I’ve known Ken a long time, since our Baylor days. We actually were together at Baylor when Senator Cornyn came into office and it’s time for change.”

Paxton is facing several Republican opponents in the primary, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. A runoff election is considered likely.

“I’ve got to beat all seven of them on election day to get there without a runoff. Whether we can do that is really up to you,” Paxton said.

Tuesday’s results are expected to provide insight into where voters stand more than a year after the last major election cycle.

“I just wish everybody would look at what is happening, and how divided we are, and where we could end up if we don’t get together,” said McLennan County voter Connie Stamps.

“Too many people that want to pit democrat against republican, or race against race, or wealth against poor, and just pitting people one against each other is not the way to go. It used to be in Washington, you could agree to disagree,” Belmont said.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to cast a ballot.

