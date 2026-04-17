Texas lawmakers spark debate with a controversial proposal to make driving exams exclusively in English

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Some Texas lawmakers are proposing a controversial measure to make the state's driving exams exclusively in English, eliminating the current Spanish option. Supporters argue the change ensures drivers can read road signs, while opponents call the move discriminatory and point out that many traffic signs are universal.



Some Texas lawmakers are proposing that state driving exams be offered exclusively in English.

Currently, the Texas Department of Public Safety offers the driver's license knowledge test in both English and Spanish

State Rep. Pat Curry supports the English-only push, arguing drivers need to be able to read electronic messaging boards and road hazards.

Hector Sabido with the Hispanic Leaders Network opposes the idea, stating that many road signs are universal and the language of the test does not determine driving ability.

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Texas lawmakers propose English-only driving exams

A controversial proposal from some Texas lawmakers aims to require all state driving exams to be taken exclusively in English.

A few days ago, State Rep. Brian Harrison made a post on Facebook calling the offering of driving exams in Spanish a "betrayal." Harrison is pushing for the exams to only be available in English.

Currently, the Texas Department of Public Safety offers the driver's license knowledge test in both English and Spanish. Translators cannot assist during the driving portion of the exam. If a driver cannot speak English, testers provide hand signals and non-verbal cues.

State Rep. Pat Curry stands behind the idea to make the knowledge portion of the test English-only, citing the need to read electronic messaging boards and road hazards.

"Because we now have messaging boards and electronic messaging boards and things that are up to identify problems ahead, you know, road hazards or things like that. People need to know what those signs say and you can't really test for that. You can test for English," Curry said.

Curry feels the issue also boils down to legal status in the U.S.

"If you don't know enough English to pass the driver's exam, then you probably don't know enough English to be a citizen or, or a visa holder," Curry said.

"We have people coming from all over the world and most importantly, they have to have a legal status. And in order to get that, they still, they have to have a basic understanding of the English language," Curry said.

Hector Sabido with the Hispanic Leaders Network believes the language used for the test has nothing to do with a person's commitment to the country. He noted that many road signs are universal.

"Stop signs are universal. Some might say in English, one said Spanish, but the color and the shapes are still the same," Sabido said.

"Having many relatives that have taken the exam in Spanish and yet have been driving in the states for years and are great drivers and follow the rules and are law abiding citizens," Sabido said.

"It is going to be, I think, just another form of racism, because being able to do a test in English does not determine how well of a driver you are," Sabido said.

I reached out to Harrison for more details on the possible legislation but did not hear back.

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