Local Thai restaurant brings first brick-and-mortar to Waco's riverfront development

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A local Thai restaurant is expanding into its first brick-and-mortar location along Waco's riverfront development after the closure of one of its two locations.

Curry Up and Wok This Way, a local Thai restaurant in Waco, is opening its first brick-and-mortar location along University Parks Drive on the city's riverfront development.

Owners Ning and Bang Garsee previously operated two locations, but after their Union Grove Woodway spot closed two months ago, they decided to expand into a permanent space.

The new restaurant will feature outdoor seating, a bar area, and a full-service Thai restaurant with a chic and elegant vibe inspired by the owners' hometown experience.

Curry Up will continue operating at Union Hall Waco during the planning phase and expects to open the new brick-and-mortar location by the end of the year.

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Waco Thai restaurant to open first brick-and-mortar on riverfront

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local Thai restaurant is expanding into its first brick-and-mortar location along Waco's riverfront development after the closure of one of its two locations.

Curry Up and Wok This Way, owned by Ning and Bang Garsee, previously operated two community eateries — one inside Union Hall Waco and another at Union Grove Woodway. After the Union Grove location closed two months ago, the couple decided to expand into a new space along University Parks Drive.

"For me, I feel like this is a dream come true, because I've been wanting to do this for a long time," Chef Bang Garsee said.

"This is one of the doors that opened," Ning Garsee said.

The new space will feature outdoor seating, a bar area, and a full-service Thai restaurant. The owners describe the concept as a chic and elegant Thai experience they hope will transform the local dining scene.

"We are trying to bring a lot of stuff from our hometown, the way we have experienced a Thai restaurant, we want to bring it here," Chef Bang Garsee said.

Curry Up will continue operating at Union Hall while the new location moves through the architectural planning phase. The owners plan to open the brick-and-mortar by the end of the year.

Locals say the restaurant is a welcome addition to the riverfront area.

"Whether they're going to a football game across the river or they're going to a basketball game, they can eat before or after, and it's going to be along the way," local customer, Neil Cummings said.

"I know the value of that as opposed to another chain restaurant, I'm excited to see them expand beyond their dreams," another customer, Becca Stallings said.

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