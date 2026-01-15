Texas investigates child care funding fraud; local leaders warn of impact on families

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Texas is investigating potential child care funding fraud following Minnesota cases. Central Texas families could be impacted by potential changes.



Texas recently launched a statewide investigation into potential child care funding fraud following widespread cases discovered in Minnesota.

Central Texas families could be impacted as many Head Start programs rely on partnerships that would be affected by funding changes.

Working parents face biggest risk as they depend on extended child care services to cover full work shifts beyond standard 8-4 program hours.

Governor Greg Abbott ordered a statewide investigation into potential child care funding fraud last week, following widespread fraud cases discovered in Minnesota. The investigation could impact families across Central Texas who rely on child care services.

Janell Frazier, executive director of Central Texas 4C, a nonprofit that operates 11 Head Start centers across Central Texas serving more than 500 children each year, said the funding is critical for families facing financial struggles.

"Childcare funding and Head Start funding are critical for people who have struggles financially, they are just critical," Frazier said.

While her agency would not be directly impacted if federal funding were frozen, Frazier said many other Head Start programs and families across Texas would feel the effects.

"It wouldn't have an impact on us financially because we don't have childcare partnerships through the offices of Head Start which a lot of Texas Head Starts do and they would be greatly affected," Frazier said.

The ripple effect could hit working parents the hardest, according to Frazier.

"It will affect some of our families, because we operate an eight hour day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and we don't run a full working day for families who work. So a lot of those who are our families will have a childcare facility in the afternoon that their child goes to so that they can continue their shift," Frazier said.

Under the investigation, the Texas Workforce Commission and the Health and Human Services Commission will identify high-risk child care providers and conduct additional site visits to ensure compliance with state and federal law.

As the process moves forward, Frazier is encouraging community members to make their voices heard.

"Let your congressman and senators know how you feel about things and of course we want people to say protect Head Start and child care services," Frazier said.

State agencies are required to provide a progress report back to Abbott by the end of this month, with a final report due by the end of next month.

