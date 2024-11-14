Texas Hispanic Trump supporter and former White House official discuss Latino vote impact in 2024 election

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Reports show president-elect Donald Trump received 55% of the Latino vote in the State of Texas for the 2024 presidential election.

In a historic shift, Hispanic voters across the country showed up to support the former president at the polls—even with Trump’s tight border policies and stance on deportation as soon as he’s in office.

Exit polls show that across the country, Trump received about 45% of the Hispanic vote, trailing just behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who got 53% of the Hispanic vote.

Get this: Trump’s 45% pull is a 13-point increase from 2020 and a historic move for a Republican presidential nominee.

According to exit polls reported by the Texas Tribune, Trump received 55% of Latino voters in Texas. He also won 14 out of the 18 counties within 20 miles of the border, a number that doubled from his 2020 performance in the Latino-majority region.

Rebecca Contreras Is one of those Hispanic voters who supported Trump during the 2024 election.

“We need to go all in and get him back into office," Contreras said. The Latinos I know want border security. They don’t want people coming in here illegally, getting in without any vetting, coming into the system."

The Texas native and business owner has served as an official under George W. Bush as governor of Texas and in the White House. He is connected to Trump's Hispanic and Latino supporters across the state.

She said that Trump’s stance and policies on the border, the economy, law and order, and his protection of the family unit gained her support and that of many others in her community.

Looking ahead to Trump's anticipated inauguration on January 20th — she’s optimistic about his second term in the Oval Office.

“I thought about what I would have done if Vice President Kamala had been elected, and I would do what I have done for every president, and that’s getting behind and supporting and praying for our president and allowing them to demonstrate what they have," Contreras said.

Follow Bobby on social media!