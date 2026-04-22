Texas Department of Motor Vehicles issues new alert about text scams

MCLENNAN COUNTY, (KXXV) — The Texas DMV is putting the word out again about a scam making its way around Texas. It comes in a text which claims you have an unpaid traffic violation.



The Texas DMV will never text you about a toll violation. The department does not send out traffic or toll violations

If you receive a text from someone claiming to be from the Texas DMV report the scam to law enforcement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Pay for it because when it says you're gonna get in trouble if you don’t," said local resident Janis Watley.

Janis Watley said she got a text from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles saying she had an unpaid ticket on her record.

But before she clicked on payment, she paused.

“I was going to pay it, and I went and asked some friends of mine at work if I should pay it, and they looked at it, and they told me not to pay it because it was a scam," said Watley.

The text she got is part of a scam going around Central Texas and around the state. The text will have dates and time frames of when the payment is needed for unpaid tolls or tickets, and threatens legal action and credit reporting if payment isn't made.

The problem with all that is the DMV does not collect tolls…nor do they send texts about fines.

But it's not just in Texas.

In 2024, the FBI received more than 60,000 complaints nationwide regarding unpaid toll text scams.

In hopes of slamming the brakes on the scam, Watley said she decided to share her experience with her grandson.

“If I get it now, I wouldn’t pay for it, but my grandson recently got one, and I told him not to pay for it…he’s only 19, and he doesn’t know," said Watley.

And her advice to others.

“If you don’t know about it, ask someone to make sure that it probably not real that it is a scam," said Watley.

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