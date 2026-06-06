Local data center brings economic boost to Hubbard restaurant

HUBBARD, Texas (KXXV) — One pizza shop in Hubbard said they’re seeing a boost due to a nearby data center.



Within a year, Hubbard will have an additional six thousand residents moving to the city and the surrounding area

“There are hundreds of trucks coming through here," said weekly customer Jeff Picha.

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“There are hundreds of trucks coming through here," said weekly customer Jeff Picha.

Hubbard could be growing, and Jeff Picha is taking note.

The local data center and construction are driving this boost for Polo’s Pizza in Hubbard. Jeff comes in a few times a week, and he’s never seen it this busy within the nine years he’s been living in the area.

“Oh, at lunchtime it’s incredibly packed. I don’t even come in here around lunchtime, and I’ll wait until after," said Picha.

For a long time, the restaurant was able to get by with one waitress, but that’s recently changed.

“As a restaurant, you’re trying to help people by just serving them something simple, and it feels good when a lot of workers come in every day," said Daniel Torres, manager at Polo's Pizza.

And those workers coming in daily led the company to make some changes.

“We’ve had to just hire people from waiters, waitresses, dishwashers, and even cooks. We’ve had to hire more cooks. I have a lot of people who just graduated high school who need a little break, so we had a lot of those, and we’re them work, so that’s always good for the business and the community," said Torres.

Torres said they typically don’t hire too many people, but for a small local business, hiring four people is a big deal, and for Picha, he still likes one of his favorite spots even though it’s growing.

“It’s friendly, the service is good, the food is fantastic, it’s a good atmosphere," said Picha.

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