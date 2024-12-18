Texas DACA advocate urges recipients to renew, seek 'trusted' lawyer following new federal ruling

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — There are roughly 90,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients in Texas — many are at risk of losing federal healthcare coverage at the end of the year following a new federal ruling.

DACA temporarily delays the deportation of people without documentation who came to the U.S. as children — renewal is not automatic, according to USA.gov.

DACA can provide a wide range of opportunities for eligible recipients, including higher education and job opportunities.

"The court ruling on healthcare access for DACA recipients is unfortunate," Juan Carlos Cerda said.

Cerda is the Texas State Director for the American Business Immigration Coalition — the DACA recipient has healthcare coverage through his employer but recognizes others are not so fortunate.

Following the new federal ruling, he "strongly recommends" recipients to renew immediately if your DACA is expected to expire in the next 5-6 months, seek and talk with a "trusted" attorney — adding “so we recommend looking into other employer options if your employer offers healthcare insurance".

Through a preliminary injunction ruling, a U.S. District Court Judge sided with a group of 19 republican state attorneys general who filed a lawsuit about four months ago saying it's unlawful to give public benefits to people without legal immigration status.

Texas is one of the states involved.

Attorney General Ken Paxton taking to X, formally Twitter, calling it a “MAJOR WIN.”

As Juan and the ABIC talk with law makers on both sides on Capitol Hill, they look to President-elect Trump to keeping his word regarding recent comments he's made to address Dreamers and to congress for a solution to DACA.

Juan told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint undocumented immigrants are our neighbors and friends — who have a major impact on our economy and communities.

“That’s the biggest truth is that there are more benefits to immigrant residents than there are threats," Juan said.

USA.gov adds — U.S. district courts have determined that the DACA policy "is illegal."

But those who obtained DACA before July 16, 2021, will still be protected. They will also be able to renew their DACA and work authorization requests.

According to healthcare.gov the preliminary injunction only impacts consumers in those 19 states.

The Marketplace is reviewing the court’s decision and its impact on consumer,s and more information is expected soon.

Follow Bobby on social media!