Texas civil rights group opposes McLennan County ICE deal that may have missed federal benefits

ACLU warns the task force model could damage community trust and lead to racial profiling.

Sheriff's office chose this model as least disruptive to daily operations.

Program starts with one supervisor and deputy, with potential expansion later.

Obama administration previously ended task force model in 2012 due to racial profiling concerns, Trump administration restarted program in 2025, leading to current local implementation

Federal Benefits (for agreements signed before Oct. 1, 2025): • $7,500 equipment funding per trained task force officer • $100,000 for new vehicles per agreement • Salary and benefits reimbursement per trained officer • Overtime funds up to 25% of salary

McLennan County's recent agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deputize local law enforcement for federal immigration duties has raised concerns among civil rights advocates about the impact on the community.

The county approved the 287(g) Task Force Program earlier this month, but the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union believes this model is the most harmful option available under the program.

"Because of the impacts that it has to public safety, usually on how it's perceived by the community, as well as its ties to racial profiling," Sarah Cruz with the Texas ACLU said.

The Obama administration phased out the "Task Force Model" of the 287(g) program in 2012 after Department of Justice investigations determined certain localities using the program engaged in racial profiling. The program restarted in 2025 under the Trump administration.

Cruz expressed concerns about community trust in local law enforcement.

"It's a big concern of ours of how it will, you know, result in less people trying, you know, having that trust and feeling secure and confident and safe to call local law enforcement," Cruz said.

The ACLU believes the warrant service officer model would be less harmful to the community. However, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office says that model is already being implemented by ICE in their jail.

Captain Barnum explained that if the sheriff's office chose the warrant model, it's unclear whether McLennan County jailers would have to take over responsibilities currently handled by ICE. He also explained jailers come and go often and it's not generally the most favored job.

Barnum also said he doesn't know if the department would qualify for homeland security benefits provided by the agreement, considering they didn't sign until January.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, law enforcement agencies that signed the task force model agreement before October 1, 2025, receive:



$7,500 for equipment per trained task force officer

$100,000 for new vehicles per memorandum of agreement

salary and benefits reimbursed per trained task force officer

and overtime funds up to 25% of salary

The sheriff's office plans to start with one supervisor and one deputy, determining if more personnel are needed as the program develops.

Captain Barnum said he will go through the training but he will not be the one handling the enforcement.

