Texas' Ag Commissioner said it, some Ogelsby neighbors are living it: The concern of running out of water

Texas AG Commissoner Sid Miller said it last week, and some Coryell County neighbors are living it — referring to the state running out of water from new housing developments to more available land to build on.

Some Oglesby neighbors have noticed their water pressure drop but they have a bigger concern like local wells drying up and the current water infrastructure not being able to handle more people moving in.

Michael Dunagan and his wife have lived therer for 16 years.

He and other neighbors just want people to be informed and know what they’re getting into —

"We have no problem with people coming out here to live — it’s nice out here," Dunagan said.

He says the costs to build wells deep enough to get to sustained water could break the bank for many families — an estimate he got a couple of years ago was upwards of $200,000.

“We’re trying to educate them to inform them of potential difficulties that they could run into coming out here,” he said.

Michael and other neighbors said the water shortage was a big reason a neighboring ranch shut down.

"About 150 acres up the road here where they had to sell off all their cattle because their well dried up and did not recharge," he said.

Many neighbors like Julianna Blanchard have voiced their concerns to local leaders but feel like their concerns are going unheard as she does the best to keep up with water demands on her farm.

"When you have that many animals going on, on just our little small farm, and no water pressure it really adds a lot of time to getting them filled up even with us working two full time jobs and then plus we’re raising a four year old grandson on top of it."

The Coryell City Water Suppy District tells 25 News they do get water from different sources and they are aware of the current and future growth in the area — they said they plan to start drilling their first well in thirty years in the next five years.

They are also looking to build more storage and looking for other sources — however, that is not the only water source in the area.

Local neighbors say Mountain Water Supply Corporation and the City of Oglesby also supply water.

25 News reached out to them both to learn more about their long-term water supply plan.

