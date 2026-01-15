Texas AG Commissioner in Washington, D.C. sharing Agricultural Freedom Zones plan

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is looking to strike a balance with a "bold" plan to help protect the nation’s prime farm and ranch land from the "rapid spread" of data centers, according to a press release from his office Monday.

Shortly after the announcement, he told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint that he's calling on state and federal leaders to help make it happen. At the time of the interview, Miller was in Washington D.C. sharing the idea to leaders within the White House.

He said he had a meeting with Peter Navarro, who is the senior counselor for trade and manufacturing for President Donald Trump. Miller said Navarro "liked the idea" and was supportive protecting out food sources.

The proposal looks to create federal or state-designated "Agriculture Freedom Zones," or AFZ, which would use targeted tax incentives to help place data center development into appropriate areas and away from land that could be useful for AG development.

The goal is to safeguard vital food production while still supporting growth in technology and innovation, his office said earlier this week.

“The unchecked spread of data centers onto prime farm and ranch land is a real and growing threat to our food supply,” Miller said. “But America also needs data, innovation, and technology infrastructure to stay competitive. America will continue to lead the world in both agricultural production and technology innovation, but only if we do it the right way. Agriculture Freedom Zones are the tool we need to protect vital farmland while supporting technological advancement."

Under the AFZ framework, Miller said states would nominate eligible areas such as marginal land, brownfields, arid regions, or locations with existing grid access. Once approved by state authorities or federal agencies, these zones could qualify for property or other state tax incentives.

Federal legislation would add further benefits, including capital gains tax deferral, reduced taxes on long-term investments, and tax-free appreciation for extended holdings.

“Once you pave over good farmland, it is gone for good,” Miller said. “That means less food, higher grocery prices, and more pressure on the land and water farmers depend on. It is already happening. My plan uses targeted tax incentives, not mandates or handouts, to guide private investment where it makes sense.”

